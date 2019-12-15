OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, December 16, 2019
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Monday, December 16, 2019

BEHRND, Joan Mary, 86 Madison

McCREA, Ronald, 76 Madison

RYAN, Violet Mount Horeb/Mount Vernon

WOLLENBURG, Roger Hilbert, 72 Phillips

CHRISTOFFERSEN, Suzanne, 1 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison

EVANS, Robert, 11 a.m., St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona

LARSON, Anna, visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

LEVIN, Felice, 9:45 a.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Services, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

SCHEUERELL, OJ, funeral Mass 11 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

