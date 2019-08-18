BEHLING, Eugene W., 87 Stoughton
MORRIS, Eleanor (Bunevick), 93 Sun Prairie
SCHULTZ, Scott Frederick Oregon
SMITH, Shirley M., 94 Waunakee / Middleton
SPEAKER, James R. “Jim”, 62 Madison
GEIGER, Marie A., 85, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Hazel Green, Wis., died Saturday, March 17, 2019.
BJUGSTAD, Judith, VISITATION ONLY, 4 p.m.-7p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton
MILLER, Juliane, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Hwy. 33/Center St., Wonewoc, Wis.
YANG, Ying, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland