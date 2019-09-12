BLUM, Ronald R., 55 Stoughton
KAMMER, Douglas W., 74 Montello
WILLISON, Leslie E., 70 Stoughton
WYSS, Patricia A. “Trisha”, 63 Wisconsin Dells
BUECHNER, Ralph, 10 a.m., St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb
BURNS, Dennis, 10 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton
DAVIS, Eloise, 2 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison
FRION, Leon, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
LADD, Orville, 11 a.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton
MAUSOLF, Audrey., noon, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N Sherman Ave., Madison
TIMM, Matthew, 12:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
