TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BOELKES, Robert "Bob" Earl, 78; Montello

IRLBECK, Margaret E., 94; Madison

HILTBRAND, Eleanor Marguerite, 99; Mount Horeb

KNIGHT, Barbara Marie (Mullenbach); Portage

KREGNESS, Joshua Marshall, 33; Madison

MALLORY, Frances Louisiana, 80; Oak Harbor

PREM, Anthony H., 84; Spring Green

ROESSLER, Beulah M. "Tootsie", 84; Plain/Spring Green

OTHER DEATHS

ODDO, Elsie "Elyse" Sutter (Miss Wisconsin 1944), 95, Monday, Sun City Center, Fla./Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee

TODAY'S FUNERALS

EVERSON, Jean, 10 a.m., Newport Cemetery, East of the Dells

PAYNE, Francis, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

ROBERTSON, John, 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee

SOCHA, John A., Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m., Holy Family “St. Mary” Catholic Church, 112 S. Beebe St., Marshall  

SWENSON, Joseph Michael “Joey”, 7 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of September OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.