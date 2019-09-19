TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BOELKES, Robert "Bob" Earl, 78; Montello
IRLBECK, Margaret E., 94; Madison
HILTBRAND, Eleanor Marguerite, 99; Mount Horeb
KNIGHT, Barbara Marie (Mullenbach); Portage
KREGNESS, Joshua Marshall, 33; Madison
MALLORY, Frances Louisiana, 80; Oak Harbor
PREM, Anthony H., 84; Spring Green
ROESSLER, Beulah M. "Tootsie", 84; Plain/Spring Green
OTHER DEATHS
TODAY'S FUNERALS
EVERSON, Jean, 10 a.m., Newport Cemetery, East of the Dells
PAYNE, Francis, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
ROBERTSON, John, 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee
SOCHA, John A., Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m., Holy Family “St. Mary” Catholic Church, 112 S. Beebe St., Marshall
SWENSON, Joseph Michael “Joey”, 7 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
