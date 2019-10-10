BAUSCH, Frances E. “Franny”, 92 Lancaster

CRAWLEY, William A. “Bill” age 87 Verona

CROSS—TREFZ, Nancy Dahlberg, 80 Verona

DENNIS, Gary L., 63 Wyocena

DIPIAZZA, Anna, 98 Madison

HASHEIDER, John David, 72 Sauk Prairie

WRIGHT, Claire L. “Kelly”, 95 Stoughton

KLAHN, Judith A. (Applegate), Visitation Only, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee

NAMIO, Frances Jane, 12 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2115 Rowley Ave., Madison

NESBITT, Dean, 1 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

NEUBAUER, Joseph, 4 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral and Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth

PENNY, Elise McHugh, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie on Friday, October 11, 2019.

WOLENEC, Caroline, 5:30 p.m., The Church at Christ Memorial, 2833 Raritan Road, Fitchburg

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.