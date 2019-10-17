BRYANT, Donald, 78; Beloit
FRIEDE, Roger A., Sr., 93; Reedsburg
KRUEGER, John L. "Jack", 77; Belleville
MEISTER, Calvin J. "Bud", 95; Madison
SCHEUB, Harold E.; Madison
ABBEDUTO, Anthony "Tony" C., 90, Oct. 13, 2019; Reedsburg
BENNETT, Lynette M. Schwartz, 53, Sept. 19, 2019; Monticello
BOYD, Dorothy Mae Baskin, 94, Oct. 13, 2019, Janesville's Cedar Crest Health Care Center; Madison
CASTILE, Jack L. Castile, 65, Oct. 16, 2019, at home; Reedsburg
DEHLIN, Floyd Dehlin, 88, Sept. 23, 2019, Beloit Memorial Hospital; Beloit
DIDIER, Eva Marie Ullrich, 80, Oct. 16, 2019 at home; Monroe
DOERING, David A., 64, Sept. 18, 2019; LaValle
DUCHARME, Ronald Joseph (The Pepper Man), 72, Oct. 6, 2019 at Kathy Hospice; West Bend
FLUGER, Chester Robert, 94, Oct. 7, 2019; Delevan/Elkhorn
FRIEDE, SR., Roger Sr., 93, Oct. 16, 2019, at Reedsburg's Casa de Oakes; Reedsburg
GASCH, Marylyn N. Skog, 88, Oct. 5, 2019, at Delevan's Ridgestone Village; Delevan
GRUBER, Arnold Frank, 81, Sept. 23, 2019, Madison's Chamomile Assisted Living; Madison/Markesan
HOFF, Luann M. Higgins, 64, Sept. 28, 2019; Reedsburg
IPEMA, Angie Veldsema, 78, Oct. 15, 2019, at home; Elkhorn
JOHNSTON, William Bracken, 89, Oct. 7, 2019, at Darlington's Lafayette Manor; Mineral Point
LINDEMAN, Harold E., 78, Feb. 21, 2019; Hazel Green/Dodgeville
LINK, Zachary A., 26, Sept. 17, 2019, at home; Beaver Dam/Columbus/Markesan, Wis.
HAEFT, Jerry E., 69, Sept. 26, 2019, Mercy Hospital in Janesville; Delavan
JEGLUM, Ronna L., 76, Oct. 1, 2019; Monroe
KOEPPEL, Lloyd O., 84, Sept. 23, 2019, at home; North Freedom
LEE, Lois Joann Bellman, 86, Oct. 17, 2019; Delavan
LINSCHEID, Levi Joseph, 24, Oct. 11, 2019, vehicle accident in rural Jamestown Township; Highland
LOPEZ, Teodora Lopez, 57, Oct. 10, 2019, at home; Reedsburg
PANDOW, Dorothy Elaine Shager, 90, Oct. 7, 2019, Pleasant View Nursing Home; Monroe
PASCHAL, James Elliott, 48, Sept. 9, 2019, Beloit Memorial Hospital; Beloit
RAHN, Terry Lee, 67, Sept. 28, 2019; Wisconsin Dells
SCRIVNER, Clara Mae Flint, 89, Oct. 5, 2019, at New Glarus Home; New Glarus/Browntown/Glen Flora
SIBENALLER, JR., Russell P., 37, Aug. 21, 2019, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in Lacrosse; Cazenovia
TURRUBIARTES, Antonio N., 22, Oct. 1, 2019, automobile accident rural Town of Medina; Marshall/Sun Prairie
THEOBALD, Allen, 88, Oct. 7, 2019, Barneveld; Dodgeville/Mineral Point
TIBBITTS, Joseph B., 95, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King; Reedsburg
TREGONING, State Rep. Joseph E., 78, Oct. 10, 2019; Madison/Shullsburg
TURNER, Robert LeRoy, 69, Sept. 21, 2019; Elroy
VOSZ, Gordon W., 89, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.; Big Flats
YEAGER, Rev. Philip A., 86, Sept. 28, 2019, Browntown/Dodgeville
BRUNNER, Daniel, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s of Pine Bluff Catholic Church, 3673 County Road P, Cross Plains
CASTILE, Jack L.., Friday, Oct. 18, 4:00--7:00 p.m. at the Cowboy Bar, E4558 County Road V, in Ironton, Wis.
DALTON, Ronald, 2 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
PHILUMALEE, Maurice M. "Maury", 1:00 pm, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
PULVERMACHER, Alice, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton
RIKLI, Doris, 11 a.m., West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church, 2962 Church St., Blue Mounds
SCHEPP, Randolph, 11 a.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon
TERPSTA, Lewis Barton, 3 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison