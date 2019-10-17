TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BRYANT, Donald, 78; Beloit                                                     

FRIEDE, Roger A., Sr., 93; Reedsburg                                      

KRUEGER, John L. "Jack", 77; Belleville                           

MEISTER, Calvin J. "Bud", 95; Madison                                    

SCHEUB, Harold E.; Madison                                                 

OTHER DEATHS

ABBEDUTO, Anthony "Tony" C., 90, Oct. 13, 2019; Reedsburg

BENNETT, Lynette M. Schwartz, 53, Sept. 19, 2019; Monticello
 
BOYD, Dorothy Mae Baskin, 94, Oct. 13, 2019, Janesville's Cedar Crest Health Care Center; Madison
 
CASTILE, Jack L. Castile, 65, Oct. 16, 2019, at home; Reedsburg
 
DEHLIN, Floyd Dehlin, 88, Sept. 23, 2019, Beloit Memorial Hospital; Beloit
 
DIDIER, Eva Marie Ullrich, 80, Oct. 16, 2019 at home; Monroe
 
DOERING, David A., 64, Sept. 18, 2019; LaValle
 
DUCHARME, Ronald Joseph (The Pepper Man), 72, Oct. 6, 2019 at Kathy Hospice; West Bend
 
FLUGER, Chester Robert, 94, Oct. 7, 2019; Delevan/Elkhorn
 
FRIEDE, SR., Roger Sr., 93, Oct. 16, 2019, at Reedsburg's Casa de Oakes; Reedsburg
 
GASCH, Marylyn N. Skog, 88, Oct. 5, 2019, at Delevan's Ridgestone Village; Delevan 
 
GRUBER, Arnold Frank, 81, Sept. 23, 2019, Madison's Chamomile Assisted Living; Madison/Markesan
 
HOFF, Luann M. Higgins, 64, Sept. 28, 2019; Reedsburg
 
IPEMA, Angie Veldsema, 78, Oct. 15, 2019, at home; Elkhorn
 
JOHNSTON, William Bracken, 89, Oct. 7, 2019, at Darlington's Lafayette Manor; Mineral Point
 
LINDEMAN, Harold E., 78, Feb. 21, 2019; Hazel Green/Dodgeville
 
LINK, Zachary A., 26, Sept. 17, 2019, at home; Beaver Dam/Columbus/Markesan, Wis.
 
HAEFT, Jerry E., 69, Sept. 26, 2019, Mercy Hospital in Janesville; Delavan
 
JEGLUM, Ronna L., 76, Oct. 1, 2019; Monroe
 
KOEPPEL, Lloyd O., 84, Sept. 23, 2019, at home; North Freedom
 
LEE, Lois Joann Bellman, 86, Oct. 17, 2019; Delavan
 
LINSCHEID, Levi Joseph, 24, Oct. 11, 2019, vehicle accident in rural Jamestown Township; Highland
 
LOPEZ, Teodora Lopez, 57, Oct. 10, 2019, at home; Reedsburg
 
PANDOW, Dorothy Elaine Shager, 90, Oct. 7, 2019, Pleasant View Nursing Home; Monroe
 
PASCHAL, James Elliott, 48, Sept. 9, 2019, Beloit Memorial Hospital; Beloit
 
RAHN, Terry Lee, 67, Sept. 28, 2019; Wisconsin Dells
 
SCRIVNER, Clara Mae Flint, 89, Oct. 5, 2019, at New Glarus Home; New Glarus/Browntown/Glen Flora
 
SIBENALLER, JR., Russell P., 37, Aug. 21, 2019, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in Lacrosse; Cazenovia
 
TURRUBIARTES, Antonio N., 22, Oct. 1, 2019, automobile accident rural Town of Medina; Marshall/Sun Prairie
 
THEOBALD, Allen, 88, Oct. 7, 2019, Barneveld; Dodgeville/Mineral Point
 
TIBBITTS, Joseph B., 95, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King; Reedsburg
 
TREGONING, State Rep. Joseph E., 78, Oct. 10, 2019; Madison/Shullsburg
 
TURNER, Robert LeRoy, 69, Sept. 21, 2019; Elroy
 
VOSZ, Gordon W., 89, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.; Big Flats
 
YEAGER, Rev. Philip A., 86, Sept. 28, 2019, Browntown/Dodgeville

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BRUNNER, Daniel, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s of Pine Bluff Catholic Church, 3673 County Road P, Cross Plains

CASTILE, Jack L.., Friday, Oct. 18, 4:00--7:00 p.m. at the Cowboy Bar,  E4558 County Road V, in Ironton, Wis.

DALTON, Ronald, 2 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

PHILUMALEE, Maurice M. "Maury", 1:00 pm, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

PULVERMACHER, Alice, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

RIKLI, Doris, 11 a.m., West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church, 2962 Church St., Blue Mounds      

SCHEPP, Randolph, 11 a.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon

TERPSTA, Lewis Barton, 3 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

