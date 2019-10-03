BALLWEG, Donald H., 70 Madison

OLSON, Dennis J., 59 Edgerton

RENGER, Anthony (Tony) Joseph, 59 Loganville

RUDA, Selma Lorraine, 95 Baraboo

YONASH, Chloe Madison

ZOLOT, Diane Rachel (nee Carlo), 85 Madison

GINK, Arnold “Arnie” H., 12 Noon, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

HYMAN, Catherine “Nancy” Murrin, 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison; and 2:30-6:30 p.m., Cherokee Country Club, 5000 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

NIELSEN, Harold, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

ROISUM, Dennis, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

STRATTON, David, 11 a.m., People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy., Oregon

SULLIVAN, Phillip L. 11 am, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Country Road M, Middleton

WALCH, Kathy 11 am, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison

ZIEGLER, David, 11 a.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Ashton

