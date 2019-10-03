BALLWEG, Donald H., 70 Madison
OLSON, Dennis J., 59 Edgerton
RENGER, Anthony (Tony) Joseph, 59 Loganville
RUDA, Selma Lorraine, 95 Baraboo
YONASH, Chloe Madison
ZOLOT, Diane Rachel (nee Carlo), 85 Madison
GINK, Arnold “Arnie” H., 12 Noon, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
HYMAN, Catherine “Nancy” Murrin, 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison; and 2:30-6:30 p.m., Cherokee Country Club, 5000 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
NIELSEN, Harold, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
ROISUM, Dennis, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
STRATTON, David, 11 a.m., People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy., Oregon
SULLIVAN, Phillip L. 11 am, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Country Road M, Middleton
WALCH, Kathy 11 am, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison
ZIEGLER, David, 11 a.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Ashton
