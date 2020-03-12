OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, March 13, 2020
BIRKLEY, Michael M., 84 Madison

MCCONNELL, Elizabeth “Betty” A., 98 McFarland

MCDERMOTT, Deanna Sue (Ahrens), 64 Madison

SIEGENTHALER, R. Fred, 74 Verona

BILSKY, Walter J., 11 a.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee

BOSCH, Jill, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison

BRIMMER, James, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi

CROISSANT, Matthew J., 11 a.m. Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

GEHRKE, Peter, 11 a.m., McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland

GREGORY, Barbara Jane, 3—6 p.m. Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

HARDY, Irene H., 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison

LANG, Jeanette,, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Dr., Sun Prairie

LAUFENBERG, Daniel, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains

MCCLARNON, Jean Ellen Estelle (Henkel), a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie

SALLSTROM, Nancy, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd., Madison

WILLE, William “Bill”, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church (Berry), 5434 Scherbel Road, Black Earth

