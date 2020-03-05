OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, March 6, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, March 6, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

DUSHEK, Matthew J. "Jim", 84; Portage          

KEISTER, Gladys K., 93; Madison                                   

KNOCHE, Emily Zarndt, 99; Middleton

LINDENAU, Marion I., 91; Baraboo                                  

OTHER DEATHS

FAULKNER, David W., age 45, died on Thursday morning March 5, 2020, Lancaster

KAY, Richard “Rick” A. Kay, 71, Dickeyville, Wis, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home

MUELLER, Mary Leone, age 89, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence in rural Livingston

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BERKICH, John A., 11:00 a.m., Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Middleton

BONDS, JR., Everett “Boogie”, 12:00 p.m. Informed Choice Funeral Chapel Cress Funeral Home 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

DAHNERT, Robert “Bob” W., 1 to 5 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest

ERZEN, David, 11:00 a.m. Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 602 Everglade Drive, Madison

KELLY, John E., VISITATION, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

PETERSON, Michael Flemming, VISITATION, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home 5785 Highway Q Waunakee

SCHRAUFNAGEL, Donald R., VISITATION, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

STINSON, Ralph, 4:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison 

