OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, March 6, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
DUSHEK, Matthew J. "Jim", 84; Portage
KEISTER, Gladys K., 93; Madison
KNOCHE, Emily Zarndt, 99; Middleton
LINDENAU, Marion I., 91; Baraboo
OTHER DEATHS
FAULKNER, David W., age 45, died on Thursday morning March 5, 2020, Lancaster
KAY, Richard “Rick” A. Kay, 71, Dickeyville, Wis, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home
MUELLER, Mary Leone, age 89, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence in rural Livingston
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BERKICH, John A., 11:00 a.m., Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Middleton
BONDS, JR., Everett “Boogie”, 12:00 p.m. Informed Choice Funeral Chapel Cress Funeral Home 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
DAHNERT, Robert “Bob” W., 1 to 5 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest
ERZEN, David, 11:00 a.m. Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 602 Everglade Drive, Madison
KELLY, John E., VISITATION, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
PETERSON, Michael Flemming, VISITATION, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home 5785 Highway Q Waunakee
SCHRAUFNAGEL, Donald R., VISITATION, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
STINSON, Ralph, 4:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
