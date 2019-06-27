TODAY'S OBITUARIES

DEAHL, Cynthia A., 61; Moline, Ill.

KAROW, Eldon John, 68; Madison

UTTKE, Sarah, 46; Madison     1 photo

VEITH, Donald J., 89; Waterloo

TODAY'S FUNERALS

ADAMS, Mary Joanne, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

COSMIDES,  Lois L., 11:00am, Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison.

GRAY, Rebecca, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi

KELLEY, Thomas “Tom” W., 1 pm. Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona

KORTH, Betty May, 4PM until 6PM, Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison

KROHN, Helen Mary (Leibfried), 5:00-7:00 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona

MEAUX, Genevieve, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 South Owen Dr., Madison

OLSON, Erma, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

  

