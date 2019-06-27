TODAY'S OBITUARIES
DEAHL, Cynthia A., 61; Moline, Ill.
KAROW, Eldon John, 68; Madison
UTTKE, Sarah, 46; Madison 1 photo
VEITH, Donald J., 89; Waterloo
TODAY'S FUNERALS
ADAMS, Mary Joanne, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton
GRAY, Rebecca, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi
KELLEY, Thomas “Tom” W., 1 pm. Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona
KORTH, Betty May, 4PM until 6PM, Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison
KROHN, Helen Mary (Leibfried), 5:00-7:00 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona
MEAUX, Genevieve, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 South Owen Dr., Madison
OLSON, Erma, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison
