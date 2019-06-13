FINDER-STONE, Patricia, 90, De Pere

LANGLOIS, Larry J., 66, Janesville

MAHONEY, Todd James, 38, Madison/Reedsburg

OGLUM, Albert Ivar “Al”, 76, Madison

TAYLOR, Orville Sylvester

BUSCH, Ronald J., 75, Wednesday, at Stonehill Care Center; Cuba City

BRECHTL, Victor, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

BRISKY, Leah, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Rd. Q, Waunakee

BROWN, Hallie. 12 p.m., Christ the Solid Rock, 1502 Parkside Dr, Madison.

BUCHANAN, Carol, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi

LATHAM-TAYLOR, Jahseh, (Private) 12 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

RAJARAMAN, Lalita, 6 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

ORMOND, Theodore, 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 S Van Buren St., Stoughton

PETERS, Betty, (Private Burial) 10 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 Highway BB, Madison

PSCHORR, William, 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona

WENDLING, John, 2 p.m., McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland

the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, June 14, 2019
