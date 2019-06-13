FINDER-STONE, Patricia, 90, De Pere
LANGLOIS, Larry J., 66, Janesville
MAHONEY, Todd James, 38, Madison/Reedsburg
OGLUM, Albert Ivar “Al”, 76, Madison
TAYLOR, Orville Sylvester
BUSCH, Ronald J., 75, Wednesday, at Stonehill Care Center; Cuba City
BRECHTL, Victor, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison
BRISKY, Leah, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Rd. Q, Waunakee
BROWN, Hallie. 12 p.m., Christ the Solid Rock, 1502 Parkside Dr, Madison.
BUCHANAN, Carol, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi
LATHAM-TAYLOR, Jahseh, (Private) 12 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
RAJARAMAN, Lalita, 6 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
ORMOND, Theodore, 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 S Van Buren St., Stoughton
PETERS, Betty, (Private Burial) 10 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 Highway BB, Madison
PSCHORR, William, 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona
WENDLING, John, 2 p.m., McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland
