Obit Index WSJ for Friday, June 5, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Friday, June 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

DIBBERT, Norma Jean Madison

HEIM, Joseph B. “Joe,” 51 Madison

DEITER, Cecilia A. “Pat,” 80, Tuesday, at home Cuba City

HORSTMEYER, Victor, 4 to 8 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

LOSHEK, Thomas, 11 a.m., Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison

SANDRIDGE, Frederick, 11 a.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics