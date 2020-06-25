Obit Index WSJ for Friday, June 26, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

DAMOS, Linda Larson, 71; Merrimac

NYBORG, Lester, 82; Janesville

RUDD, Marilyn J., 76; Madison

TODAY'S FUNERALS

FURY, John, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains

RUNKEL, Robert, 1 to 4 p.m., The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison

