EHLE, Doris W., 77 Oregon

HAMM, Jerry, 89 Wisconsin Dells

NELSON, Peter M., 75 Morrisonville

ROBERTS, Frank C., 85 New Glarus

ALBER, Gary-11 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison

GRAFF, Russell-10:30 a.m. at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Oregon

HER, Kou-6:00 p.m.—9:00 p.m. at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

RICHARDS, Helen- 1:00 p.m. at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

ZAMORA, Irene-11:00 a.m. at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, July 19, 2019
