Obit Index WSJ for Friday, July 24, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

DEVRIEND, Carol M. (Manke), 71; Mondovi

LUDTKE, Richard "Rick", 50; Middleton

OTHER DEATHS

DUNN, Paul M., 80, Monday; Cuba City

TODAY'S FUNERALS

HEINE, Anne, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., drive-thru visitation only, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

KALSCHEUR, Gary, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., outside visitation only, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

