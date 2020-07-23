Obit Index WSJ for Friday, July 24, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
DEVRIEND, Carol M. (Manke), 71; Mondovi
LUDTKE, Richard "Rick", 50; Middleton
OTHER DEATHS
DUNN, Paul M., 80, Monday; Cuba City
TODAY'S FUNERALS
HEINE, Anne, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., drive-thru visitation only, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
KALSCHEUR, Gary, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., outside visitation only, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.