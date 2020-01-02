OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, January 3, 2020

BECK, August “Augie”, 88 Madison / Westport
DUPPEN, Ronald Lloyd, 89 DeForest
GOLDENBERG, Estelle (Botwinick), 87 Madison
HEIVILIN, Kathleen Mary, 83 Madison
JOHNSON, Renea M., 59 Rio
LASECKI, Rosemarie Madison
MCCLINTIC, Sharon Mary (Bausch), 70 Albany
MEYER, Lila Mae (Rule), 85 Madison
POWERS, Betty J. (nee Baumgartner), 94 Monona
TURNER, Alice M., 97 Madison
WILLBORN, Richard Norris, 73 Madison
DONOHOO, Jerry C., 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, of Madison
GAIL, Franklin Page, 93, Dec. 27, at Hospice Alliance—Hospice House; Pleasant Prairie
You have free articles remaining.
JAMES, Vicki L., age 56, on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, at the Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, of Livingston
BEHRENS, Bette, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison
DALTON, Shirley, 1 p.m., Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, Monona
DORN, Donald E., Visitation 4 to 7p.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home Harvey/Marv, 5785 Hwy Q, No Vehicles, Waunakee
GOLDENBERG, Estelle, Burial 2:00 p.m., Forest Hill Cemetery, Micha from Kutz/Jenn, 1 Speedway Road, Kutz Coach, Madison
HELLENBRAND, Beatrice, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton
JOHNSON, Delores D., 11:00 a.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home, Harvey/Marv, 5785 Hwy Q, Harvey Lead/CC Van, Waunakee
KRAMER, Justin W., 11 a.m., SHERMAN AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
LEHMAN, Richard Lehmann, 11:00 a.m., Cress Center, Lon/Todd/Erik, 6021 University Avenue, SPWY Coach/Dan Lead, Madison
MEIER, Sharon K., 11:00 a.m., A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie.
RIEHLE, Susan, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
ROBINSON, Arthur, 11 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., Madison
SOMMERS, Joseph, 2 p.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon
WILSON, Beverly, 11 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.