OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, January 3, 2020

BECK, August “Augie”, 88 Madison / Westport

DUPPEN, Ronald Lloyd, 89 DeForest

GOLDENBERG, Estelle (Botwinick), 87 Madison

HEIVILIN, Kathleen Mary, 83 Madison

JOHNSON, Renea M., 59 Rio

LASECKI, Rosemarie Madison

MCCLINTIC, Sharon Mary (Bausch), 70 Albany

MEYER, Lila Mae (Rule), 85 Madison

POWERS, Betty J. (nee Baumgartner), 94 Monona

TURNER, Alice M., 97 Madison

WILLBORN, Richard Norris, 73 Madison

DONOHOO, Jerry C., 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, of Madison

GAIL, Franklin Page, 93, Dec. 27, at Hospice Alliance—Hospice House; Pleasant Prairie

JAMES, Vicki L., age 56, on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, at the Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, of Livingston

BEHRENS, Bette, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison

DALTON, Shirley, 1 p.m., Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road, Monona

DORN, Donald E., Visitation 4 to 7p.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home Harvey/Marv, 5785 Hwy Q, No Vehicles, Waunakee

GOLDENBERG, Estelle, Burial 2:00 p.m., Forest Hill Cemetery, Micha from Kutz/Jenn, 1 Speedway Road, Kutz Coach, Madison

HELLENBRAND, Beatrice, 12 noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

JOHNSON, Delores D., 11:00 a.m., Winn Cress Funeral Home, Harvey/Marv, 5785 Hwy Q, Harvey Lead/CC Van, Waunakee

KRAMER, Justin W., 11 a.m., SHERMAN AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

LEHMAN, Richard Lehmann, 11:00 a.m., Cress Center, Lon/Todd/Erik, 6021 University Avenue, SPWY Coach/Dan Lead, Madison

MEIER, Sharon K., 11:00 a.m., A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie.

RIEHLE, Susan, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

ROBINSON, Arthur, 11 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., Madison

SOMMERS, Joseph, 2 p.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon

WILSON, Beverly, 11 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton

