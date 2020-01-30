OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, January 31, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
SMITH, Bonnie M., 68; Fish Creek
OTHER DEATHS
BRESEE, Mervin S., age 84, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Fennimore.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
CALKINS, Janet, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
You have free articles remaining.
CURNING, John, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
FRANK, Werner G., 3:00 p.m., Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
MCDONALD, Esther, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
NONN, Alfred, 4:40 p.m.-7:30 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
PISANO, Michael S. Jr., 12:30 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison
PITZNER, Ricki, 4 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
ZEICHERT, Todd M., VISITATION ONLY, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton