OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, February 21, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

MAAGE, Sharon Elaine LaRue, 77; Lake Geneva                     

YADRO, Andrew J., 30; Madison                                    

OTHER DEATHS

LOEFFELHOLZ, Robert M. “Bob”, 79, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa

MULLER, Clotilda M., 94, of Kieler, Wis., passed away peacefully at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

ANNEN, Aaron, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

BARROW, Barry, 11 a.m., Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi

SILLAH, Abdoul “Malick”, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

STARK, Phillip, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

STEINHOFF Jr., John, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb  

