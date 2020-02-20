OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, February 21, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MAAGE, Sharon Elaine LaRue, 77; Lake Geneva
YADRO, Andrew J., 30; Madison
OTHER DEATHS
LOEFFELHOLZ, Robert M. “Bob”, 79, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa
You have free articles remaining.
MULLER, Clotilda M., 94, of Kieler, Wis., passed away peacefully at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
ANNEN, Aaron, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
BARROW, Barry, 11 a.m., Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi
SILLAH, Abdoul “Malick”, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
STARK, Phillip, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
STEINHOFF Jr., John, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.