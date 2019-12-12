OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, December 13, 2019
LARSON, Anna Mary, 93; Madison                                          

LEVINE, Daniel J., 34; Madison                                              

SCHAEFER, Natalie Anne Nahn, 23; Janesville                   

HACH, Annamae Jean, age 88, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at her home, Muscoda

BAAL, Keith, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

DEWEY, Barbara, 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton

GASNER, Dorothy, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon

HANSON, Lawrence “Larry",VISITATION ONLY, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

HER, Kang, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

HUDZINSKI, Joseph, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

LINDSTROM, Dorothy M.,11:00 a.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Avenue, Madison

OLLHOFF, Corrine M. “Corky” Ollhoff, 11:00 a.m., McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland

STEVENSON, Myrna, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Lodi FuneWIRTH, Thomas, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middletonral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi

WIRTH, Thomas, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

