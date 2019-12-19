OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, December 20, 2019
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, December 20, 2019

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

HALL, Gary Ardon, 87; Madison

HERRLING, Kimberly Kay (Rowley), 52; Middleton                  

JONES-RETELLE, Ariyah Jhene; Middleton                        

KEZER, Eugene "Gene" Leonard, 85; Mazomanie                    

OTHER DEATHS

BANFIELD, Louis "Louie" T., on Wednesday, 95, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, Cuba City

BROWN, Barbara A. “BB”, 72, of Shullsburg, Wis., died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Mercy One Dubuque.

PATTERSON, Robert S., 63, on November, 29, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, Madison

TODAY'S FUNERALS

KOLAR, Ronald, 4 p.m., Kirkland Senior Care Center, 700 Quinlan Drive, Pewaukee

JONES-RETELLE, Ariyah, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

MCCAUGHEY, Vera, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon

MOORE, Maureen (O’Shaughnessy), 1 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison

SCHMIDT, Christopher, 12:00 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 North 7th Street, Madison

THEEL, Judith Marie, 2:30 p.m., Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

