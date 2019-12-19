OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, December 20, 2019

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
HALL, Gary Ardon, 87; Madison
HERRLING, Kimberly Kay (Rowley), 52; Middleton
JONES-RETELLE, Ariyah Jhene; Middleton
KEZER, Eugene "Gene" Leonard, 85; Mazomanie
OTHER DEATHS
BANFIELD, Louis "Louie" T., on Wednesday, 95, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, Cuba City
BROWN, Barbara A. “BB”, 72, of Shullsburg, Wis., died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Mercy One Dubuque.
You have free articles remaining.
PATTERSON, Robert S., 63, on November, 29, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, Madison
TODAY'S FUNERALS
KOLAR, Ronald, 4 p.m., Kirkland Senior Care Center, 700 Quinlan Drive, Pewaukee
JONES-RETELLE, Ariyah, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
MCCAUGHEY, Vera, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon
MOORE, Maureen (O’Shaughnessy), 1 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison
SCHMIDT, Christopher, 12:00 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 11 North 7th Street, Madison
THEEL, Judith Marie, 2:30 p.m., Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.