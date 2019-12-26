OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, December 27, 2019
BENISCH, Sandra E., 80 Columbus/Black Earth

DE BRUIN, Theresa M., 87 Ashippun

DEWEY, Steven D., 87 Waunakee

HOLDERMAN, Nancy A., 72 Madiso

KARLS, Marilyn P., 87 Waunakee

FETT, Robert C., Platteville, Wis., age 99, of Platteville died on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019 at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore, Wis.

GAVNEY, Joshua J., age 34, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Edgerton Hospital.

WEBER, Eileen, 89, Kieler, Wis., died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Bethany Home, Dubuque

ERBER, Audrey Erber, BURIAL ONLY, 10:00 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent Street, Madison

DAWSON, Carroll H., 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

KINZLER, Rachel Caroline, 11 a.m.,Grace Baptist Church, 1801 S. Thompson Drive, Madison

KLUVER, Arnold, 11:00 a.m., Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie

ROEHLING, Linda, 11 am., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

SKOIEN, Douglas, 11:00 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

HARRISON, Robert, 12 Noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

VOGEL, Wayne, 12:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

TIERNEY, Mary, 3 p.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

GAFFNEY, Richard, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

