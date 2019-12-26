OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, December 27, 2019

BENISCH, Sandra E., 80 Columbus/Black Earth
DE BRUIN, Theresa M., 87 Ashippun
DEWEY, Steven D., 87 Waunakee
HOLDERMAN, Nancy A., 72 Madiso
KARLS, Marilyn P., 87 Waunakee
FETT, Robert C., Platteville, Wis., age 99, of Platteville died on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019 at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore, Wis.
GAVNEY, Joshua J., age 34, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Edgerton Hospital.
WEBER, Eileen, 89, Kieler, Wis., died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Bethany Home, Dubuque
ERBER, Audrey Erber, BURIAL ONLY, 10:00 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent Street, Madison
DAWSON, Carroll H., 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
KINZLER, Rachel Caroline, 11 a.m.,Grace Baptist Church, 1801 S. Thompson Drive, Madison
KLUVER, Arnold, 11:00 a.m., Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie
ROEHLING, Linda, 11 am., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
SKOIEN, Douglas, 11:00 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
HARRISON, Robert, 12 Noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
VOGEL, Wayne, 12:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
TIERNEY, Mary, 3 p.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
GAFFNEY, Richard, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
