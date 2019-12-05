GRENDER, Lois “Mardell”, 82Mount Horeb/Madison
WILSON, Marjorie, 68Sturgis, S.D.
JEIDY, Mavis M., age 92, of Boscobel, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Divine Health and Rehab, Fennimore.
ZIFKA, Henry J., age 82, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his residence in Stitzer, WI
ANDERSON, Mary, 11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 701 Bear Claw Way, Middleton
BAILEY, Paul, 3 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 1801 S. Thompson Road, Madison
BARRETT, Leona, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church, 1860 US Highway 51, Stoughton
DEBEVEC, Dolores, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi
GOWER, Donna, 11 a.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 5001 North Sherman Ave., Madison
KIRSCHBAUM, Duaine, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
NIEMANN, Edward, 2:30 p.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona
PETERSON, Elmo, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison
SACHTJEN, Richard, 11 a.m., Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette
SCHOEPP, Fred J., 11:00 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland
VERGARA, Roberto, PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison
ZEEH, Peter, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
