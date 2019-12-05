GRENDER, Lois “Mardell”, 82Mount Horeb/Madison

WILSON, Marjorie, 68Sturgis, S.D.

JEIDY, Mavis M., age 92, of Boscobel, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Divine Health and Rehab, Fennimore.

ZIFKA, Henry J., age 82, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his residence in Stitzer, WI

ANDERSON, Mary, 11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 701 Bear Claw Way, Middleton

BAILEY, Paul, 3 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 1801 S. Thompson Road, Madison

BARRETT, Leona, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church, 1860 US Highway 51, Stoughton

DEBEVEC, Dolores, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi

GOWER, Donna, 11 a.m., St. Peters Catholic Church, 5001 North Sherman Ave., Madison

KIRSCHBAUM, Duaine, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb

NIEMANN, Edward, 2:30 p.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona

PETERSON, Elmo, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

SACHTJEN, Richard, 11 a.m., Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette

SCHOEPP, Fred J., 11:00 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main St., McFarland

VERGARA, Roberto, PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison

ZEEH, Peter, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

