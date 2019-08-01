BUTZ, Paul John Madison

PAUSTIAN, Mildred “Millie”, 87 Waunakee/Wausau

BALLWEG, Kenneth, 2 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

GULMIRE, Janet, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main Street, McFarland

LUCHSINGER, Maria, Visitation, 12 p.m.- 3 p.m., American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton

HAHN, Sharon “Sherri”, 12 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison

THOMAS, Darrin, Visitation, 2 p.m.—4 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

HINES, Dolores, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

PETERSON, Rodney, 12 noon, Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, August 2, 2019
