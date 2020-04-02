OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, April 3, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Friday, April 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

GRAESSLIN, Lois A., 84; Madison

HAMMER, Dr. Edwin Jon, 80; Baraboo                          

OTHER DEATHS

EGAN, Esther K., age,87, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, of Cuba City

SCHURMAN, LaVon, age 88, unexpectedly on Wednesday April 1, 2020, of Bagley

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics