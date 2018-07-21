COLUMBUS—Virgil O. Obermeyer, age 95, died on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. Survivors include his three daughters, Bonita “BJ” Obermeyer of Madison, Debra (Jann Nelson) Obermeyer of Elk Mound and Kristine Evers of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; three nephews; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus, with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Olivet Church, Columbus Community Hospital Foundation or Home Again Assisted Living.