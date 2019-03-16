MADISON - The Rev. Louise Emilie Oakes (née Kaercher) died on March 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare Residence in Fitchburg. Louise was born on Jan. 24, 1936, to parents Raymond and Cora (Maas) Kaercher in Watertown. On Aug. 30, 1958, Louise married Edward L. Oakes of Wisconsin Rapids.
Following college graduation, UW Class of 1959, and the birth of a daughter, the family moved to Minnesota. In 1967, after the birth of three sons, the family returned to Madison.
In 1973, after completing IT Training at Herzing Institute, she began a career in IT at American Family Insurance, Inc. During this time she served as deacon at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison for five years. She left American Family in 1991, to enroll in Seabury Western Theological Seminary, Evanston, Ill. After seminary, Class of 1992, she was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church of the United States. Over the next decade she served as rector of St. Helena’s Episcopal Church, Burr Ridge, Ill., and The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, Greensboro, N.C. She retired in 2001, and returned to Madison in 2004.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and her daughter, Victoria. She is survived by her siblings, Diane (Kaercher) Stumpf, Madison, and Ray Kaercher, Steven's Point; her sons, Christopher, Glen Ellyn, Ill., Colin, and Thomas, both Madison; her grandsons, Jacob, Round Lake Beach, Ill., and Ian, Milwaukee.
Memorial services will be celebrated at 2 p.m., March 30, 2019, at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, officiated by the Rt. Rev. Steven A. Miller. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. A small reception will be held following the service.
Flowers are welcome, and memorials may be given to Grace Episcopal Church.