MADISON / LOUISVILLE, Tenn.—Patrick Michael O’Rourke, age 67, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Louisville, Tenn. Born on Feb. 12, 1951, in Columbus, the son of Dr. William and Winifred (Joyce) O’Rourke. He lived most of his life in Madison, attended Edgewood Campus School and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1969. He earned a degree in Political Science in 1973 from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn., and a degree in Mortuary Science from the University of Minnesota in 1976.
In 1977, he joined Joyce Funeral Home in Madison, the business his grandfather Lawrence Joyce started in 1929, and Pat worked there for more than 30 years. Pat was a member of the West Towne Middleton Rotary, a member of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William J. and Mrs. Winifred J. O’Rourke; and his stepson, Phillip Wilcox. Survivors include his wife, Patty O’Rourke; his sons, Ryan (Sofia) and Killian O’Rourke; his stepdaughter, Leanna Wilcox; and siblings, Colleen (Dennis Litsheim) O’Rourke, Timothy (Denise) O’Rourke, Kathleen (Domenic) Losurdo and Sean (Lisa) O’Rourke; along with many nieces and nephews and numerous other family and friends.
His memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at 11 a.m., with visitation one half hour prior to mass at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison. Father Bart Timmerman will officiate, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Foothills Bank and Trust, in memory of Patrick M. O’Rourke, for Killian W. O’Rourke, 214 Keller Lane, Maryville, TN 37801, Attn. Jennifer Coffin; or to the American Diabetes Association.