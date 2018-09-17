DEERFIELD / MADISON—Robert Britt “Bob”O’Neil, age 68, of Deerfield, Wis., passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Sept. 15, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Madison, Wis. on April 6, 1950, to Bob and Ann O’Neil. Bob grew up in Madison and attended LaFollette High School, graduating in 1968. Bob worked at Oscar Mayer, the Alliant Energy Center and the Deerfield School District until his retirement.
Bob was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending afternoons watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. In his younger years Bob enjoyed being outdoors, coaching sports, fishing, swimming, camping, and spending time with his family. He will be best remembered for his quick wit, unique sense of humor, and generosity towards others.
Bob is survived by his sister, Mary (Dave) Riggs, and twin sister, Chris (Steve) Roisum; his six children, Robert O’Neil Jr. (Vicki), Kim O’Neil-Ziegler (Randy), Bryan O’Neil (Adrienne), Karyn O’Neil (Tate), Dillon O’Neil and Trevor O’Neil; his six grandchildren, Justin (Tammy), Jake, Gavin, Kyler, Taylin and Kelby; four great-granddaughters, Klairabelle, Aubree, Sophia and Paisley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim (Lois) O’Neil and Jack O’Neil; and grandson, Garrett O’Neil.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
