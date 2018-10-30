MADISON—Martha Ann “Marti” (Thomas) O’Leary, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, surrounded by her children, at Agrace Hospice Center after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 8, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Merle and Mariann (Moody) Thomas. Marti graduated from Madison West High School in 1959. On August 10, 1963, Marti was united in marriage to Michael O’Leary at St Bernard’s Catholic Church in Middleton. She went on to graduate from UW-Madison with a BS in Nursing. Her 17-year nursing career included time as an OR, ER and Psychiatric nurse. Marti continued to care for others when she changed careers in 1980. Marti worked as a Realtor in the Madison area for over 40 years helping thousands of families make Madison their home.
Marti was a woman with a huge heart and a willingness to help anyone in need. She had an open door to all friends and family. She was a trusted confidant to many. She could be counted on to always be truthful and supportive. “Let me check with Marti,” was a familiar phrase spoken by family and friends.
Marti was happiest surrounded by her family and numerous friends. Those who knew Marti knew how she loved a party! She always hosted the best parties with the intent of making everyone feel relaxed, welcome and part of her family. Anyone who crossed Marti’s path also knew how much she loved her three children and seven grandchildren. “Not a dud in the bunch” was her mantra handed down from her mother regarding her kids and grandbabies.
She served as the matriarch for both the O’Leary and Thomas families, opening her heart to her in-laws and her 18 nieces and nephews. Marti was a familiar face at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church, having her children and grandchildren attend school there, and being involved in the parish for over 45 years.
Marti is survived by her three children, Sean (Aimee) O’Leary, Kathleen (Mark) Schauder, Sarah (Kyle) Lynch; her seven grandchildren, Owen, Henry, Gavin, Wyatt, Tess, Nolan and Tucker; and her two brothers, David Thomas and Bob (Sheila) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 54 years, Michael (Dec 2017).
Everyone who came to know Marti also came to know her “Mikey,” she will now be reunited with her one true love and best friend.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018, at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. The Monsignor Mike Burke and the Rev. Bob Evenson will be officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. A luncheon will be held at the church following the Mass.
Memorials in Marti’s name may be made to St Maria Goretti, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison WI 53711, or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029. Please Share Your Memories at CressFuneralService.com.
Marti would be the first to say that she knew she lived a very blessed and full life that was filled with faith, family, laughter, joy, sorrow and love—and she was grateful for it every day!
