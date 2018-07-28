MADISON—Michael A. O’Keeffe, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2018, at his home in Madison. Michael was born on Jan. 9, 1938, in Boston, Mass., to Bernard O’Keeffe and Grace O’Keeffe. He married Emlen Jones and was happily married to her for more than 50 years. Michael grew up in Newton, Mass., and attended the Roxbury Latin School. At Roxbury Latin, he played numerous sports and enjoyed sailing most of all. Along with his high school team, Michael won the national championship in the Raven Class. He went on to Dartmouth College and graduated with a B.A. At Dartmouth, he was a member of the boxing team and the ROTC program. Upon graduation, Michael was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He received training in Hawk missile systems at Fort Bliss, Texas and was stationed in Wurzburg, West Germany. He married the love of his life, Emlen Jones, in Wurzburg in 1962. Michael was on active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis and viewed the successful conclusion of that episode as a miracle of history.
After completing his service, Michael studied at the American Institute for Foreign Trade in Arizona (Thunderbird) and graduated with an MBA. He then worked for the Department of Defense, specifically the Defense Intelligence Agency. At the age of 28, the DIA sent him to the U.S. Canal Zone in Panama. He was fluent in Spanish used his linguistic and cultural expertise very effectively.
In later years, Michael was the Operations Manager for a commercial vegetable operation in Culiacan, Mexico, and a cattle ranch/sod farm in Florida. He and his family lived in Mazatlan, Mexico and Englewood, Fla., during these periods. He never truly retired but in later years,
Michael worked for the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and also as an instructor in the MBA program at Edgewood College. His specialty was assisting international students and he greatly enjoyed this work. He was a natural teacher.
He had a lifelong love of swimming that began in childhood with ocean swims in the Atlantic Ocean and Nantucket Sound. Michael enjoyed ocean swimming with his sons in the Atlantic as well as the Gulf of Mexico. He was very dedicated to his swimming program and competed in the Wisconsin Senior Olympics well into his 70’s He was a devoted father and loved his family. He had a wide circle of loyal and good friends in all the areas where he lived. Known as a great storyteller, he derived much enjoyment from sitting with friends and family around the table and swapping tales.
He is survived by his sons, Michael K. O’Keeffe of Minnesota and Gerald W. O’Keeffe of Illinois; five grandchildren, Levente of Minnesota, Grace of Illinois, Michael E. of Illinois, Aidan of Illinois and Liliana of Minnesota; sister, Kathleen Capo of Massachusetts; and brother, William O’Keeffe of Massachusetts.
A funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., Madison, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or www.kidney.org/donate. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.