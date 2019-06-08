MCFARLAND - Ronald Edward O'Keefe, age 79, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born on Nov. 21, 1939, in Briggsville, Wis., the son of Francis and Helen (Borcyckowski) O'Keefe. Ronald graduated from Oxford High School and married Anita Rickli on Dec. 1, 1962, in Boscobel.
Ronald served as a dog handler in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Project Engineer for the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, retiring in 1997. Ronald was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, American Legion Post No. 534, a past member of the McFarland Lions Club, and an Honorary Member of Hope Rod and Gun Club and a lifetime member of Association of Conservation of Engineers (ACE). He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and farming. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Anita; sons, Stephen O'Keefe and Mike (Carmen Raha) O'Keefe; daughter, Colleen O'Keefe; grandchildren, Morgan and Cameron Garske; brother, Dennis (Jean) O'Keefe; and sister, Marjorie O'Keefe. He was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Maurice and William O'Keefe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion Post No. 534, 4911 Burma Rd., McFarland. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com