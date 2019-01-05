BARABOO—Donna Fae O’Keefe, 100, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo. Donna was born on April 30, 1918, in Spring Valley, Pierce County, the daughter of Robert and Minnie Banks.
At the age of one, she and her family moved to Reedsburg, and she was a 1936 graduate of Reedsburg High School. Donna was a longtime volunteer of the St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary and in 1980, received the Community Volunteer award from Amcore Bank. She was also a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Baraboo.
Donna is survived by her seven children, Joaline (Bob) Stedman, Patricia O’Keefe, Mary Lou (Ned) Lewandowski, Jack (Cindy) O’Keefe, Jim O’Keefe, Tim O’Keefe and Bob (Chris) O’Keefe; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barb O’Keefe; two nephews, Bill (Marge) Dreischmeier and Mike (Deb) Banks; and two nieces, Ann (Mike) Sands and Mary (Jim) Griffith. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a son, Michael O’Keefe; daughter, Suellen Johnson; step-mother, Anna Banks; brother, Bob Banks; sister, Florence Dreischmeier; and son-in-law, Ted Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 615 Broadway St., Baraboo, with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
