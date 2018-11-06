MADISON / CLEARWATER, Fla. - Robert W. O'Kane, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Phoenix, Ariz., with his wife and daughter at his side. He was the son of Kenneth and Kathryn (Kelly) O'Kane. He married Margaret Leuzinger on Nov. 4, 1965, at Fort Knox, Ky., while serving in the U.S. Army.
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marge; children, David (Sue) and Daniel (Laura) of Madison, Deanne (Keith) Ketterer of Las Vegas, Nev., and Dennis (Jennifer) of Appleton; granddaughters, Leslie, Kathryn Pearl, Donna, Amanda and Kassidy; and grandsons, Brian and Eric. He is further survived by four brothers; seven sisters; and a special cousin, Sharon Bowen. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; a sister; and special aunt and uncle, Norma and Duke O'Kane.
Robert retired from Oscar Mayer after 30 plus years, and owned MR. O's Restaurant for 18 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1451, American Legion 0481, Hillcrest Social Club and HOA of Clearwater, Fla., where they were snowbirds.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Donna Grossman officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow at the VFW on Cottage Grove Road. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.