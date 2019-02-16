ROLLING GROUND - Mary Ann (Biba) O’Donnell, age 90, of Rolling Ground, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, at Care and Rehab in Boscobel. Mary Ann was born on July 27, 1928, in Castle Rock Township, Grant County, Wis. She was the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Kratchoville) Biba. She married James P. O’Donnell on June 13, 1956, at St. John Nepomuc Catholic Church at Castle Rock Ridge.
Mary Ann was blessed with a large family and many friends, and after raising her own family, she began doing childcare in her home, embracing all of these children as her extended family. Mary Ann loved gardening, fishing, cooking and baking, dancing, playing euchre, crocheting, bird watching, reading, and most of all, she enjoyed her conversations with anyone who came to visit. Her kind heart and gentle spirit will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Mary Ann is survived by eight children, Terry (Lori) O’Donnell of Rolling Ground, Rose (Carl) Mundth of Reedsburg, Bonnie (Ron) Murphy of Rolling Ground, Dan (Gwen) O’Donnell of Waunakee, Diane O’Donnell of Madison (Dave Simpson, Poynette), Carol (Jim) Cauley of Lyndon Station, Nancy (Mike) Zingsheim of Reedsburg, and Jerry (Kim) O’Donnell of Onalaska; her 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who were the love of her life; two brothers, Joe Biba of Boscobel and John (Jane) Biba of Muscoda; four brothers-in-law, John (Betty) O’Donnell of Monona, Tom (Ann) O’Donnell of Madison, Joe (Virgie) O’Donnell of Gays Mills, and Bob (Jessica) O’Donnell of Stoughton; three sisters-in-law, Ann Peterson of Avoca and Kay Boebel of Boscobel, and Mary O'Donnell of Naperville, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is further survived by special family friends, Mike and Mary Drake Family of Oregon, Barb Bodenstein of Arena, Charlie Coleman of Gays Mills, Caren Sneed of Batavia, Ill., Ry Moon Gitlis and his father, Kim Gitlis, of Boscobel, Dennis Murray of Reedsburg, and Lori Schwendinger of Boscobel. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, James and Mary O’Donnell; her husband, Jim; a brother, Charles; daughter-in-law, Jill O’Donnell; four brothers-in-law, Ed and Fred O’Donnell, Gary Peterson, and Fred Boebel; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Biba and Rosie O’Donnell; two nephews and one great-nephew.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. PHILIP CATHOLIC CHURCH, 42678 Church Road, Soldiers Grove, near Rolling Ground. Father Zacharie Beya will officiate, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the church where a Rosary will be held at 3:45 p.m., with visitation to follow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friends may also call on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
A special thank you to Care and Rehab Boscobel and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion. Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Philip Cemetery Fund, St. Croix Hospice of Platteville, or Care and Rehab of Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.