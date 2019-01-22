SPRING GREEN - James M. O'Donnell, age 82 of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home following an illness. He was born on April 23, 1936, in Lone Rock, the son of Fred and Julia (Kessenich) O'Donnell. Jim was married on April 22, 1961, to the former Helen C. Bray.
Jim had a kind heart, a great sense of humor, bright outlook on life and loved being around others. His greatest love was for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his three children, Jeff (Tammy) O'Donnell of Spring Green, Michele (Jon) Radlinger of Spring Green, Susan (Shane) Hatfield of Lone Rock; four grandsons, Nicholas, Jack, Dustin and Larry; a granddaughter, Lexi; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Julia O'Donnell; his wife, Helen O'Donnell, three brothers, Fred, William and Philip O'Donnell.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A special thank you to the Greenway Manor Staff for their kindness shown to our father. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.