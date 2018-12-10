STOUGHTON / DEERFIELD—Julie L. O’Connor, age 48, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at home surrounded by family and friends, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 29, 1970, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas and Joyce (Hanson) O’Connor. Julie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1988. She worked as both a CNA and child care provider.
Julie was a grateful member of Narcotics Anonymous, being clean and sober for the past six years, while being a sponsor and helping newcomers. She loved nature, animals, crossword puzzles and games. Julie was a caregiver at heart and especially loved being with children.
She is survived by her fiancé, Randi Lund; son, Adam (Sierra Murphy) Austin; brothers, Michael (Tera) and Patrick O’Connor; niece, Clodagh O’Connor; nephew, Jonah O’Connor; friends, Brenda Vike, Gay and Heather Simmons; and Randi’s mother, Mary Lou Lund. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590