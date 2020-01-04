O'Connell, Debra Hannon

Deb was a fiercely devoted daughter, wife, mother, and sister-in-law. She dedicated much of her life to ensure the happiness and well-being of her children and family. Her proudest moments involved her children. When not cheering them on from the sidelines, Deb enjoyed traveling the globe with trips to Europe and many trips to Door County and Florida. She supported the Packers and Badgers and would frequently attend many sporting events with her trip to the 1994 Rose Bowl as the highlight of them. Deb also had many other hobbies. Whether staying in to enjoy a good book, watching one of her favorite shows, or grabbing a bite and catching the latest flick on the big screen, Deb never missed an opportunity to relax and enjoy many forms of entertainment. Some of Deb’s fondest memories included the many vacation trips to Ireland, France, and the beaches of Florida. She loved lunches and shopping dates with both her childhood and Madison friends as well as her beloved family members. Deb also cherished special occasions including birthday dinners at Delaney’s, Christmas celebrations at her home, Thanksgivings on the family farm, and countless outings and reunions with both the Hannon and O’Connell families. Deb valued her many friendships and always went above and beyond to stay in touch. She particularly valued the many trips and reunions she had with her childhood and high school friends. Deb was also a lover of dogs and cats. In particular, she loved being surrounded by her own pets, and later in life, her grand-puppies.