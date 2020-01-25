O’Brien, Paul Joseph

MADISON — Paul Joseph O’Brien, age 93 passed away at William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1926, in Boscobel, Wis., the son of Stephen and Mary Ann (Chalan) O’Brien. Paul proudly served in the United States Army. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and several commendation metals for his dedication to this country.

Paul thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hunting and always lending a helping hand to others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his two children, Horst O’Brien and Iris Welch; two brothers; and two sisters.

He is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita; his son, Ray; two brothers, Steve and Tom; and his sister, Jean.

Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 East Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704 on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, with Reverend Amanda Stein officiating. A time to gather will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will full military honors will be immediately following at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cottage Grove.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

608-249-6666

www.cressfuneralservice.com

