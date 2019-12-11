O'Brien, Michael Guy "Mike"

RIDGEWAY"Michael Guy "Mike" O'Brien, age 58, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from a tragic accident. He was born on Jan. 15, 1961, in Beloit, the son of Alexander and Lorraine (Truckey) O'Brien.

Mike was raised in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. He married Theresa Huebner on Sep. 23, 1995, at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Wis. Mike served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 18 years and was deployed with the 826 Ordinance Company out of Madison, Wis. to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm. Following his service, Mike worked for many years at Oscar Mayer, before beginning his 20+ year career as a sheet metal fabricator at Sub Zero.

Mike was a member of the American Legion Post in Ridgeway. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and growing tomatoes for his amazing home-made salsa and spaghetti sauce. He had a passion for making unique art with his sheet metal skills and loved spending time with his family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike is survived by his wife, Theresa; son, David O'Brien; daughter, Michaela O'Brien and son, Patrick O'Brien; sisters, Colleen (Ron) Culver and Mary O'Brien; and brothers, John (Joan) O'Brien and Terry (Dorothy) O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julie Parker; and two brothers, Paul (Sherry) O'Brien and Tom O'Brien.