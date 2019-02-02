BROOKLYN - Margaret I. (Lally) "Peggy" O'Brien, died on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center Nursing Home in Madison. She was born in Vail, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 1931, the daughter of Edward and Irene (Kearney) Lally. Margaret was raised on the family farm, one of eight children. She graduated from St. Ann's Parochial High School in 1950, and from Mount Saint Clare College in Clinton, Iowa, in 1952.
Margaret taught elementary school in Manning, Iowa for two years, until 1954, and two years in Audubon, Iowa, until 1956. In the summer of 1956, she moved to Wisconsin and taught 6th grade at Oregon Elementary School for three years until 1959. She married Ralph O'Brien on June 6, 1959, at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. They raised six children on the family farm.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Maureen; sons, Denis and Kevin, all of Brooklyn; two grandchildren (Phillip's children), Lacey (Juan) Mejia of Sun Prairie and Chase (Brittany) O'Brien of DeForest; and sister, Rita (Lally) Kenney of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, on April 25, 2009; daughter, Mary, on June 22, 1984; son, Patrick, on Feb. 25, 1992; and son, Phillip on Jan. 20, 2003.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.