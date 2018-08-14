MADISON / WESTMINSTER, Vt. - After being given a “Wavemaker” award for her work transforming Wisconsin’s mental health system toward a recovery-oriented model, Kellianne O’Brien passed away on June 1, 2018, at age 53, due to an automobile accident near her home in Vermont. Previously, she lived in Madison for many years.
Kellianne was an extremely creative, talented, generous, altruistic and sincere person. She was a steadfast advocate and leader in the mental health and recovery field. Her voice and work made a profound and lasting difference in the lives of many people.
She was also a prolific artist for over two decades. During the past several years, her art caught the attention of audiences in Europe, especially Italy. She had most recently been working with an agent there. Her art, painting, sculpture and photography is inspiring. She was very dedicated to it.
Kellianne had impressive character and integrity. She extended her deepest self in many areas of life, always thinking of people who were struggling. She exemplified a rare level of empathy for others. Her humble dedication to assisting others through her work came partly from her Catholic background. She lived authentically and modeled a gentle honesty that resonated in every environment.
Her friends will miss her sense of humor. Her laugh was contagious. She seemed to know what was most important in life.
Kellianne is preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her very long-term partner, Katherine Friedrich, as well as by her father and siblings.
Former friends and coworkers are welcome to contact her partner via Kellianne’s Facebook page to express condolences.
Memorial donations can be sent to The Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law at http://www.bazelon.org/.