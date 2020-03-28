O'Brien, Eamon Anthony “Edward”

COTTAGE GROVE — Eamon Anthony “Edward” O'Brien, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, the son of William and Jane (Hanvey) O'Brien. Eamon proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a humanitarian, photographer and lover of soccer. Above all, he was a family man who cherished and supported his family.