DEFOREST—Susan Ellen (Dray) Nyden age 72, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living facility in DeForest. Susan was born on May 6, 1947, the daughter of Reginald and Kathryn (Janecek) Dray. She is survived by her three sons whom she loved dearly, Benjamin S. Nyden of Morrisonville, Wis.; Isaac Nyden of Mill Valley, Calif.; and Judah Nyden of Annapolis, Md.; and their families. She is also survived by her brothers, William Dray of Lake Mills, Wis.; Daniel Dray of Duluth, Minn.; and their families. Like the Matryoshka dolls she loved so much, Susan was many-layered and full of surprises. She was generous without regard for her own needs. She loved to travel and must have walked thousands of miles in her lifetime. She learned three languages and was pen pals with Manuel Noriega. She read avidly, to her children when they were young, and to herself in her later years. She also had a personal and enthusiastic love for Jesus Christ. Susan suffered through a lot during her life, including her battle with cancer that precipitated her ultimate decline. May she find the peace now that eluded her in life.
