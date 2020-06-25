Nyborg, Lester Melvin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE - Lester Melvin Nyborg, age 82, of Janesville, Wis. passed away at his home Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Monroe, Wis., the son of Ador and Goldie (Gilbertson) Nyborg. He was married on Dec. 14, 1958 to Marian E. Purkapile at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2010.

Lester retired from General Motors after working there for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, hunting and traveling. He had a laugh that could be recognized from anywhere in a crowd.

Lester Nyborg is survived by his companion, Jeanne Ludeman; his brother, Roger Nyborg of Texas; his children, Marjorie (Gregory) Getchel of Milton, Gary Nyborg of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeffrey (Nicole) Nyborg of Janesville, and Charles (Amy) Nyborg of Janesville; 10 grandchildren, Rebecca (Chad) Volkmann, Joshua Splinter, Nic Getchel (Sarah Phalin), Andria (Tommy) Adams, Craig (Jayme) Nyborg, Whitney (Gregg) Bingham, Nolan Nyborg, Logan Nyborg, Audra Nyborg (Tyler Teubert), and Chase Nyborg; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Marian and his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Herman Nyborg, Wilfred Nyborg, Vivian Spani, Inez Davis, Leona Stackle, Florence Grosskreutz, Shirley Anderson, and James Nyborg.