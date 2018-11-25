DEERFIELD—Lorraine B. Nuland, age 95, of Deerfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster. She was born Aug. 3, 1923, in Deerfield, the daughter of Norman and Hannah (Fadness) Spilde. Lorraine graduated from Deerfield High School and furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On June 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Bjarne Nuland at the Deerfield Lutheran Church. Lorraine was employed as a secretary at Truax Field during World War II. Together with her husband, Bjarne, they farmed the Nuland family farm in Deerfield. Lorraine was later employed with Deerfield Community Schools and International Machinery Exchange. She was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield and it’s Miriam Circle, as well as the American Legion Auxiliary, the Red Hatters, and for over 50 years, a member of a 500 card club. Lorraine enjoyed crafts, ceramics, baking, and traveling. She was a proud Norwegian and a very devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lorraine had a great sense of humor and liked to laugh. She dearly loved her family and keeping up with their activities.
Surviving are her two daughters, Jean (Gary) Stephenson and Kaye Baus, grandchildren; Andrew (Courtney), Jeff (Brittany) Stephenson, Selina (Dennis LaMere) Baus, Amanda (Chris Taylor) Baus, and Chelsea (Cody) Marenes, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Joyce Spilde and Barbara Nuland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Bjarne, Lorraine was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jane Linda; a brother, Howard; a son-in-law, Phillip Baus; sister-in-law, Karen (Einar) Borrud; and two brothers-in-law, Frederick (Dorothy) and Stanley Nuland.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, Wis., with Pastor Holly Slater officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1234 S. Madison, Lancaster, Wis., and on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, from 9 a.m., until time of services at the church in Deerfield. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Lorraine B. Nuland Memorial Fund has been established with proceeds going to St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield and Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster.
Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the helpful staff of Orchard Manor Nursing Home and Grant County Hospice. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.