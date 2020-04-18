Ntambi, Alice Miriam Nanteza

MADISON / FULTON, MD. - Alice Ntambi passed away suddenly in her sleep on March 16, 2020 at her home in Fulton, MD.
Alice was born on May 23, 1980 in Kampala, Uganda and grew up in both Baltimore, MD and in Madison, WI in the USA. She attended West High School, and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Madison. Alice attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where she earned Bachelor and Master of Industrial Engineering degrees. She also attended University of Maryland and earned an MBA and Masters of Public Policy degrees.
Alice was ambitious, worked hard towards her goals and expected those she loved to do the same. She excelled academically and professionally and was passionate about helping others succeed. She was fiercely loyal to her family and committed to providing the best for her two daughters.
Alice is survived by her two children Mikayla 10 and Samantha 8; her parents Prof. James and Solomy Ntambi; siblings Dr. Alfred (Diana, niece Babirye and nephew Kato) Ntambi, Newark DE; Michael (Brittany) Ntambi, Madison, WI; Margaret Ntambi (Fiance: Mathias), Columbia, MD; John Ntambi, Madison, WI; and Norah Ntambi, Madison, WI.
Alice was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Yokana Mukasa Sebanyiga and Nataliya Nakazibwe Mukasa of Lweza-Mukono; her maternal grandparents Mikaya and Margaret Mutumba, of Nfufu-Bunamwaya; paternal uncle Stephen Galabuzi, of Lweza-Mukono and many grandparents and great grandparents, all in Uganda.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Alice's Children College Fund: c/o Dr. James Alfred Ntambi, 127 Roger Chaffee SQ, Bear, DE 19701.
