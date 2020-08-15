Novotny, Nancy

You have permission to edit this article.
SUN PRAIRIE - Nancy Novotny, age 88, died on July 25, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of Felix and Martha (Kruger) Syrja, of Mt. Clemens, Mich. Kind, loving, generous, Nancy was most happy when helping others, especially her children, grandchildren, and numerous friends in her community of Sun Prairie. A graveside prayer for Nancy will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2020, at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 Country Road BB, Madison, officiated by Pastor Tim Hansen of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Friends and family are invited to attend. Due to the pandemic, a formal reception will not be held.

