MONTFORT - Mary Agnes (nee Forman) Novotny died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Novotny. Cherished mother of LeRoy (Holly) Novotny; proud grandma of Heather (Mark) Walters; adoring great-grandma of Ava Walters. Also loved by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear relatives and friends.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1916, the daughter of Joseph Forman and Mary (nee Wolenec) Forman in Iowa County, Wisconsin. In 1939, she married Stanley Novotny of Hopkins, Minn., residing there for seven years. She returned to Montfort, with her husband and son, LeRoy. Later they moved to Madison and lived there for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Anna Zoha; a brother, Frank; nieces, Esther Wepking, Lucille Gottschall, Bessie Harms; and nephew, Milo Zoha.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort, with burial to follow in the Eden Cemetery in Eden Township, Iowa County, Wisc. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Eden Cemetery Association in loving memory of Mary Agnes Novotny.