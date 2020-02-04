Novinska, Ann Marie

FENNIMORE - Ann Marie Novinska, age 78, of Fennimore passed away on Monday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore. She was born on Oct. 14, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Frank and Isabelle (Hood) Doyle. Ann was united in marriage to Keith Novinska on Feb. 27, 1965, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore.

Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Keith of Fennimore; two children, Tony (Missy) Novinska of Greendale, and Thea (Dave) Faliski of Madison; five grandchildren, Isabelle and Steven Novinska, Joel, Davis, and Charles Faliski; along with several special brother and sister-in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded death by her parents; sister, Mary and husband, Roger Ketterer; and her half-sister, Patricia and husband, Geroge Stasen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the LARSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Fennimore and from 9:30,-,10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com

