Novick, Maier Jacob

MADISON - Maier Jacob Novick, age 84, passed away on April 19, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 16, 1936, in Madison, the son of Harry and Minnie (Weinstein) Novick.

Maier graduated from West High School and then went to UW Madison. He served in the U.S. Army. Maier worked for Boston Store for 24 years, retiring in 2012. He was a kind, generous, and honest man.

He is survived by his brother, Allan (Marlene) Novick and a sister, Harriet Neilson.

A private service will be held.

Please share memories and get updates at www.CressFuneralService.com.

